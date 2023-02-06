CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

