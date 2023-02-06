Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $46.66

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.66, but opened at $40.78. Children’s Place shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 270,382 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Children’s Place Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,649,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,786,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

