Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$4.41–$4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $454.00 million-$456.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.82 million. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 guidance to ($4.41)-(4.02) EPS.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $4.61 on Monday, reaching $42.05. 169,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,287. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 73.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $3,319,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

