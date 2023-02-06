Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $6.95

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00030301 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.53 billion and $201.42 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00427484 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.37 or 0.29157735 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

