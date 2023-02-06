CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB.A. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.44.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.66. The stock has a market cap of C$29.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. CGI has a 1-year low of C$95.45 and a 1-year high of C$122.13.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

