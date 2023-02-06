CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$138.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GIB opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

