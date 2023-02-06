Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Dawson James

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Dawson James from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 187,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

