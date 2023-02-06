CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of CX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

