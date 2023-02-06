CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of CX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.