CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $165.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.