CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.64). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

