Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $410.00. The company traded as high as $281.47 and last traded at $281.47. 2,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 71,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.02.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $3.42. The firm had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

