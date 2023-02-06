Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,741. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.07.

