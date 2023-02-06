Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 229.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,276. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

