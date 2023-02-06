Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $99.37. 1,570,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

