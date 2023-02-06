Casper Achieves Market Cap of $421.46 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Casper has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $421.46 million and $9.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00427901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.23 or 0.29186158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00421775 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,481,825,738 coins and its circulating supply is 10,730,463,663 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,480,450,295 with 10,729,178,228 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03866702 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,544,483.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

