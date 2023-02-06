Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €138.00 ($150.00) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFX. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($181.52) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.5 %

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €2.10 ($2.28) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €142.10 ($154.46). 101,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €101.75 ($110.60) and a twelve month high of €188.50 ($204.89). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 53.62.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

