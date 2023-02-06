CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.36. 212,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $875.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million. Analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock worth $167,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.