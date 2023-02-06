Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 238 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:CNE opened at GBX 242.20 ($2.99) on Thursday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 185.78 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.25). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.72. The company has a market capitalization of £763.10 million and a PE ratio of 174.24.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

