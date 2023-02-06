Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.54% of Canadian National Railway worth $397,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,042,000 after purchasing an additional 871,935 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.02. The stock had a trading volume of 111,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.