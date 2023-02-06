Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Barclays

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$28.46. 460,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.93. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$43.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

