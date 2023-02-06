Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 37,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 81,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

