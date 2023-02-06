California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.66% of Activision Blizzard worth $382,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

