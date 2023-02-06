California Public Employees Retirement System Has $844.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390,576 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Exxon Mobil worth $844,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $112.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $462.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

