California Public Employees Retirement System Has $394.72 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $394,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 140,800.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

CCI opened at $145.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

