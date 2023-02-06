California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 378,744 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of ConocoPhillips worth $301,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

