California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.54% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $813,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

