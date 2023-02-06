California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $428,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $190.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $230.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

