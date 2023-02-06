California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,724 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of NVIDIA worth $659,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

