California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 152,997 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,997 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $456,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom stock opened at $591.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

