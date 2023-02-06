Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Price Down 7%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77. 1,207,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,712,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,582.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

