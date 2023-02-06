Brunswick Bancorp (BRBW) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brunswick Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brunswick Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick Bancorp Competitors 771 7142 6457 298 2.43

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.97%. Given Brunswick Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brunswick Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 23.49% N/A N/A Brunswick Bancorp Competitors 26.41% 12.93% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million $3.85 million 13.63 Brunswick Bancorp Competitors $1.76 billion $310.26 million 10.59

Brunswick Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brunswick Bancorp peers beat Brunswick Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

