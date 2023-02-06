Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Price Target at $6.29

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE:COOK opened at $4.37 on Monday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $516.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). Traeger had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

