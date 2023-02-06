Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $5.08

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Tilray stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tilray by 27.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 221,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

