Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $288.48

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.41.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $264.23 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.77.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

