Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $48.13

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,001,000 after acquiring an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

