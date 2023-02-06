Braintrust (BTRST) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004687 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $86.52 million and approximately $695,504.30 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars.

