Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,248 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.33. 176,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

