Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,539. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.20. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

