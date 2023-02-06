Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO remained flat at $46.91 during midday trading on Monday. 1,891,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,598. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

