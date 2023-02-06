Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EIDO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. 216,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

