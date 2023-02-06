Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. 247,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,816. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
