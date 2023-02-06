Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. 247,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,816. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.