BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $33.24 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

