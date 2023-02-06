BNP Paribas Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Underperform

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after buying an additional 2,544,220 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
