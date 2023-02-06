BMO Capital Markets Trims BCE (NYSE:BCE) Target Price to C$64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

