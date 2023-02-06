BMO Capital Markets Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$133.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$138.44.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$122.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.66. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$122.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

