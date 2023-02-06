BMO Capital Markets Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $9.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.1 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

