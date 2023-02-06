BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $27.50

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

