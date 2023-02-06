Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $303.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.11 and its 200-day moving average is $287.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

