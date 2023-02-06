Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $634,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

