Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.